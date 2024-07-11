Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 42,916 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the typical volume of 30,093 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,290,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Enovix Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

