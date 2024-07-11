Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Evelo Biosciences worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

