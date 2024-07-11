Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,664 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,714 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 846.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,984 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 820,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Teck Resources by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 621,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after buying an additional 500,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

