StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
