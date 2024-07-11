StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

