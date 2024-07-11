StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

