StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $237.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

