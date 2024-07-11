StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SENS opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $237.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.82.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
