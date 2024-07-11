StockNews.com Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm's revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

