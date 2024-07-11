StockNews.com Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Hold

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

GPK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.74.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

