StockNews.com Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Fortis Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
