StockNews.com Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

About Fortis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.