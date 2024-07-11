StockNews.com Upgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Buy

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

VLO stock opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $112.58 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

