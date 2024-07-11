Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 56%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares were up 56% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 4,118,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,128,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Up 12.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

