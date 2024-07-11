Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE SPH opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 52.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

