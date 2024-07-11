Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -614.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

