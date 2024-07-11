Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHO. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

SHO stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 572.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

