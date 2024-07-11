Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lowered to “Hold” at Nomura Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Nomura Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMCI. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $899.98 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $843.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $777.11. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

