Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $934.55 and last traded at $913.39. Approximately 2,913,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,510,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $899.34.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $994.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $843.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $777.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $95,211,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

