SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SPCB stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
