Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Up 20.6%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Approximately 1,055,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,072,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.56 ($0.05).

Superdry Stock Up 34.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.25.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

