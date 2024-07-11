Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.90% from the company’s previous close.

SGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

