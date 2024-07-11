Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.41

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.41 and traded as low as $19.96. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.