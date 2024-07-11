Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synchrony Financial traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 1044465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

