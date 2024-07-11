Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.25% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

