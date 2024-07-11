Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $183.92 and last traded at $184.08. Approximately 8,644,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,992,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average is $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.6% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 186.7% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

