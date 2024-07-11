Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.53.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TPR opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

