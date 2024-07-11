TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $153.51 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $153.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

