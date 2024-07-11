TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

