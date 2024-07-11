Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. 1,706,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,105,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,592 shares of company stock valued at $397,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 272,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

