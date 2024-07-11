TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

TELUS Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE T opened at C$20.83 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$20.04 and a 12 month high of C$25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The stock has a market cap of C$30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.71.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.