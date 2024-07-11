Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

