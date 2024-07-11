Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,332,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $30,998,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 616.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after buying an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.