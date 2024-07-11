Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

