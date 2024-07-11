Textron (TXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.200-6.400 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

