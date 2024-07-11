The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

