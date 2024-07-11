The Cigna Group’s (CI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $400.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $329.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.83. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.