The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of CLX opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Clorox by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

