The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.67

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $9.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 50,697 shares traded.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

