The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.67

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $9.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 50,697 shares traded.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.