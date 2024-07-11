The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $535.00 at UBS Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $490.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $478.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $479.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

