The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.52 million, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Marcus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

