The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. HSBC boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

TRV stock opened at $207.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

