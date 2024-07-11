Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.