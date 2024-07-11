Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

THTX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

