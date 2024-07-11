Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
THTX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43.
About Theratechnologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What Is a Dividend Cut? An Exploration
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Bite Into This Restaurant Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Beaten Down Pharmaceuticals With Catalysts for Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.