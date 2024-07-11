ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Equities research analysts at ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price target points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Perfect Moment Stock Performance
Shares of Perfect Moment stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Perfect Moment has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54.
About Perfect Moment
