ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Equities research analysts at ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price target points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Perfect Moment stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Perfect Moment has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54.

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

