TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Up 3.5 %

X opened at C$40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$28.32 and a 1-year high of C$40.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.32.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.