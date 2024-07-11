TokenFi (TOKEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $73.22 Million

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $73.22 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenFi has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Get TokenFi alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi’s launch date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.06868624 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $7,141,138.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.