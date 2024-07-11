Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 153,144 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 986,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,832,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Xerox has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

