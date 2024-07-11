Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.21. Trevena shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 434,318 shares trading hands.

Get Trevena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRVN

Trevena Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.