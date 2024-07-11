Tristram Simmonds Sells 12,425 Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.84), for a total value of £37,275 ($47,745.61).

Braemar Trading Down 0.3 %

BMS opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.19. Braemar Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.64 ($4.07). The stock has a market cap of £92.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,319.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.49.

Braemar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

Featured Stories

