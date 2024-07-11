Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.74

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.74 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.96). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.03), with a volume of 5,326,103 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBOX. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,962.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Tritax Big Box REIT

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Alastair Hughes bought 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,814.91). 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.



