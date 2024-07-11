Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 260,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

